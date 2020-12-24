Russian, Turkish FMs to discuss implementation of NK statement

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will depart for Sochi on December 29 on a working visit where he will meet with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing today, reports TASS.

“They are expected to discuss in-detail issues relating to the implementation of the trilateral statement signed between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9. The focus will be on reducing the risk of possible clashes, providing humanitarian aid to the countries. The activity of the Russian-Turkish monitoring center for controlling the ceasefire in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone will be the focus of the discussion”, she said.

A number of other issues of the Russian-Turkish bilateral and the international agenda will also be discussed.

