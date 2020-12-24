Issue of NK status requires additional talks – Russia Federation Council chair

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko says the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh requires additional negotiations, reports TASS.

“Russia expects the French and US Presidents to make efforts on this matter. The status of Nagorno Karabakh is in brackets, it requires additional negotiations. Of course, we expect that the OSCE, the French President, the US and other states, which are involved in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process, will make efforts. Quite a difficult work is ahead”, she said.

According to her, today the Russian peacekeepers are perceived by both sides, by the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples as an effort of a brotherly people aimed at assisting the lasting settlement of the NK conflict.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan