Dozens of anti-Pashinyan protesters detained by police in central Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. 69 protesters rallying outside the government headquarters in Yerevan as part of the Homeland Salvation Movement have been detained by police.

“As of this moment 69 citizens have been detained by police,” the Deputy Director of the Press Department of the Police told ARMENPRESS. He said the demonstrators have been taken to police for committing administrative offenses. 

The Homeland Salvation Movement, created by various political parties, is holding civil disobedience demonstrations in central Yerevan demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





