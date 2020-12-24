Pashinyan comments on border situation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Locating border checkpoints is underway in Armenia’s Syunik province which has some complexities, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

“Our belief is that this work should take place which is necessary from the perspective of ensuring the security of Syunik and Armenia in general. In any case our position, the position of the defense ministry is that we are increasing the security guarantees for Syunik with this activity, although it can lead to various comments, we are forming a new system of security guarantees of Armenia.

We have two settlements there over which there can be some issues: the one is Vorotan and the next is Shurnukh in Syunik province where there are some border-related issues over which a daily work is being done. These issues can lead to some painful situations, but I want to assure that if some problems emerge from the perspective of interests of our citizens, the government will make complete compensations and the interests of our citizens will be fully protected”, the PM said.

Pashinyan noted that disinformation flow is taking place in this respect. “For instance, there can be hundreds of publications over one case, with different episodes and interpretations. But I want to repeat again that there has not been and cannot be ant talk on conceding any millimeter from Syunik and the internationally recognized territory of Armenia. On the other hand, this doesn’t mean that these processes should be considered as border demarcation and delimitation, they are completely different matters. At this stage locating some border points is underway aimed at ensuring security”, the PM said, calling on to avoid emotions and calmly overcoming the current situation.

The Armenian PM also informed that today early morning he had a discussion with the Commander of the Border Troops, gave him concrete instructions on how to manage that process so that the interests of the citizens will be maximally protected.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan