Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 December

Conscription for mandatory military service to start December 25

Conscription for mandatory military service to start December 25

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The winter conscription for mandatory military service will start on December 25 in Armenia, the Cabinet approved during a session today.

Servicemen who have passed their mandatory 2-year service will be demobilized by February 14.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration