Conscription for mandatory military service to start December 25
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The winter conscription for mandatory military service will start on December 25 in Armenia, the Cabinet approved during a session today.
Servicemen who have passed their mandatory 2-year service will be demobilized by February 14.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
