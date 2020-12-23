Armenian PM, Minister of Emergency Situations of Russia discuss future partnership in the sphere

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Minister of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters Yevgeny Zinichev.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM highly assessed the activities of the Russian Ministry aimed at the restoring the normal life in Nagorno Karabakh and providing humanitarian aid to the citizens and thanked for the effective cooperation with the Armenian side. Nikol Pashinyan noted that the Government of Armenia highlights the continuous development of strategic cooperation with Russia, emphasizing Russia’s key role for strengthening peace and stability in the region.

‘’We are interested in further development of cooperation with Russia in all spheres, including security, economy and humanitarian spheres’’, the PM said, considering the development and implementation of new joint programs in various fields as necessary.

Yevgeny Zinichev provided details on the humanitarian activities carried out by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in Artsakh and noted that the transportation of humanitarian cargo and other works are carried out without problems, in close cooperation with the Armenian partners.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the full realization of the potential of the Armenian-Russian Humanitarian Center, further cooperation in the field of emergency situations and rapid response.