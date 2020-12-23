Promoting social inclusion, self-reliant livelihood activities in Armenia: Launch of 3-year project

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Association of Social Workers (AASW) in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia announces the start of a new three-year project for social protection system, which aims to promote self-reliant livelihood of poor and vulnerable groups, empower their participation in society and economic life in the Ararat, Armavir, Kotayk, Shirak and Lori marzes of Armenia. The grant project is generously funded by the Government of Japan through the Japan Social Development Fund (JSDF) and administered by the World Bank.

The representatives from the Ministry, Association, Embassy of Japan, World Bank, partner agencies and organizations participated in Project launch event. Around 100 government officials, development partners, social workers and experts either attended or followed the event online following COVID-19 restrictions. The official welcomes and presentation of the project were followed by a panel discussion.

"The Project has two major objectives: introducing new models to the system of social work, as a result of which professional work with vulnerable groups will become more effective, and creating opportunities for people in dire conditions to get out of poverty․ I am hopeful that this cooperation will bring substantive changes to the overall social protection system in Armenia", says Mira Antonyan, President of the Association.

“The activation of vulnerable and poor groups of population, encouragement of their self-reliant livelihood and social work development are key priority issues for Armenia,” says Anna Zhamakochyan, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia. “Next year the social protection system reforms will be continued and I hope that the Project will have its contribution by developing social case management and promoting beneficiaries’ entrepreneurial activities”, she adds.

“We are pleased to start the actual implementation of this critical project in these dramatic times for Armenia,” says Sylvie Bossoutrot, World Bank Country Manager for Armenia. “We expect that this project will facilitate smoother integration of vulnerable people and help them become active participants of society by improving their employment opportunities.”

Rika Onodera, Second Secretary for Economic Cooperation at the Embassy of Japan in Armenia presented Ambassador H.E. Mr. Jun Yamada’s greeting. "We are deeply convinced that this extremely important and timely Project will contribute to the increase of the level of welfare and enhancement of the life of vulnerable people of the society through the capacity building of social workers and vocational training for targeted people", emphases Ambassador.

During the panel discussion, the experts emphasized the fact that the post-war realities, with its socio-economic consequences, have created bigger challenges for the Armenian society and state institutions. The most vulnerable are the families with children, single mothers, people with disabilities and lack of stable sources of income. The last two crisis – pandemic and military actions made the situation worst. Thus, activation of vulnerable people and creating new opportunities for them becomes a top priority.

More than 750,000 people in Armenia live below the poverty line. It is expected that the quality of life of over 11,000 households will be improved with the help of this three-year program. By the end of the project, at least 300 beneficiaries (40% women) will receive a small grant (US$ 4000 each), of which at least 225 business projects will become self-sufficient. 200 social workers, including case managers of local social assistance departments and community social workers, will master their case management skills.

The JSDF was established by the Government of Japan and the World Bank as a mechanism to provide direct assistance to the poorest and most vulnerable groups in eligible World Bank countries. The aim is to enhance their capacities, strengthen their empowerment and participation in society and economic life. Founded in 2004, The “Armenian Association of Social Workers” NGO (AASW) is a professional organization with more than 250 members. The main goals of the Association are the development of social work education and practice in Armenia, protection of the rights and interests of social workers and their beneficiaries, and promotion of social protection reforms in Armenia.

