About 40,000 Artsakh residents left without shelters due to war – Ombudsman

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. According to the calculations of the Office of Ombudsman of Artsakh, up to 40,000 residents of Artsakh have been left without shelters due to the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan, Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan said at a press conference today.

“According to our calculations, up to 40,000 people have been left without shelters only due to the military operations and the occupation of territories due to the political agreement. Most of these people have already returned to Artsakh”, he said.

Beglaryan stated that the issue of temporary shelters should be solved for these people at first.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan