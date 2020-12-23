Report on Azeri military striking Iran-Armenia gas pipeline is fake news, says government

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian authorities are denying media reports claiming that the Azerbaijani military has hit the Iran-Armenia gas pipeline.

The Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures said in a statement that the information is fake news and that the gas pipeline functions normally and continues uninterrupted gas supply.

The fake news was spread by the politik.am news portal on December 23.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan