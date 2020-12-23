Artsakh authorities retrieve 14 bodies as search operations continue

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of Artsakh say they’ve retrieved the bodies of 14 servicemen from the areas of Hadrut, Jabrayil and Fizuli.

“Overall, so far we’ve retrieved 1061 bodies,” the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

“On December 22 search operations were carried out also in the areas of Shushi were battles had taken place, however no bodies were found. Today, a two-team search operation is underway in the directions of Hadrut and Jabrayil, and a one-team search operation is taking place in Martuni,” the State Service of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan