Armenian Defense Minister visits brigade of peacekeeping forces of the Ministry of Defense

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan visited the brigade of peacekeeping forces of the Ministry of Defense on December 22.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, the Commander of the Brigade, Major-General Artak Tonoyan presented to the Defense Minister the organizationsal and structural paticularities of the brigade and the functions of the humanitarian peacekeeping missions carried out within the framework of the international cooperation.

Highly assessing the mission of the peacekeepig brigade, Vagharshak Harutyunyan gave concrete tasks to the command staff of the brigade, outlined the upcoming work priorities.

During the visit the Minister of Defense toured in the territory of the military unit, got acquainted with the conditions of the military unit's barracks, weapons and classrooms.