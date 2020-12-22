Leader of anti-Pashinyan protests calls on police and military to endorse them

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Homeland Salvation Movement has called upon the military and the police to join them in demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.

“I am calling on the army to immediately join our people with a statement, I am calling on the police to immediately join our people with a statement. Every hour matters,” former Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan told a crowd of supporters who gathered in central Yerevan where they’ve declared a strike.

Manukyan is the Homeland Salvation Movement’s candidate for interim prime minister.

The movement was started by 16 political parties (1 parliamentary and 15 non-parliamentary).

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan