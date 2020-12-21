‘Armenian Army is a heroic army’ – PM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Army is a heroic army, there cannot be two opinions on that, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a visit to Syunik province.

“Our Army is a heroic army, there cannot be two opinions on that. Our people are heroic people”, he said. “We need to build our self-confidence, optimism, Armenia and Artsakh in a new way”, he told the locals.

He emphasized the need for determination for building life in a new way.

