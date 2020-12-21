Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 December

‘Armenian Army is a heroic army’ – PM

‘Armenian Army is a heroic army’ – PM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Army is a heroic army, there cannot be two opinions on that, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a visit to Syunik province.

“Our Army is a heroic army, there cannot be two opinions on that. Our people are heroic people”, he said. “We need to build our self-confidence, optimism, Armenia and Artsakh in a new way”, he told the locals.

He emphasized the need for determination for building life in a new way.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration