7 more trucks delivering humanitarian aid from Russia arrive in Artsakh
11:10, 21 December, 2020
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. 7 more trucks delivering humanitarian aid from Russia have arrived in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the Artsakh State Emergency Service reports.
The humanitarian aid will be distributed to different settlements in Artsakh.
This is the second batch of the humanitarian aid provided by Russia.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
