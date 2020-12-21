Protesters block Goris-Tatev road in protest of Pashinyan’s expected visit to Syunik

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Residents of the Province of Syunik have blocked the Goris-Tatev road as a sign of protest against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Pashinyan is expected to arrive in the province to meet with the locals and discuss the border situation, but the residents of the southernmost province intend not to allow the PM to enter their province.

Deputy Mayors of Goris Menua Hovsepyan and Irina Yolyan are among the protesters. The Mayor of the city is detained by police.

A brief scuffle took place between police and some residents who were attempting to exit Goris and join the protesters in blocking the road.

Pashinyan took to social media Monday morning to address the residents of Syunik, noting that he is visiting the province to meet with the locals and speak to them, rather to aggravate the situation.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan