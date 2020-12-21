Police detain Mayor of Goris

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan has been detained by police amid a criminal investigation.

“The mayor is detained within the framework of a criminal case,” police told ARMENPRESS.

Police refused to elaborate details from the criminal case, noting that it has been forwarded to the Committee of Investigations. The Committee of Investigations also refused to comment.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan