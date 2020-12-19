All borders of Syunik are secure, says Governor

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Governor of Syunik – Armenia’s southernmost province bordering Azerbaijan – says that all borders of the province are secured.

“At this moment all borders of the Province of Syunik, the Goris-Kapan road, our border settlements are in reliable hands and are protected by the Armed Forces of Armenia, Armenian and Russian border guards and volunteers: there is no danger and our defense is strong,” Governor Melikset Poghosyan said in a statement on social media.

