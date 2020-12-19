Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 December

Tensions running high at Yerablur military cemetery's entrance

Tensions running high at Yerablur military cemetery's entrance

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The situation is tense at the entrance of the Yerablur military cemetery where many war veterans, families of fallen troops and others have gathered to prevent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters from entering the pantheon as a sign of protest. Meanwhile, the commemorative march led by the PM and other government officials is already approaching the cemetery.

Police officers are attempting to open the entrance.

The commemorative march is taking place on the first day of the three-day national mourning in honor of the Artsakh war victims.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration