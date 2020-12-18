Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 December

Over 41 thousand refugees return to Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. 457 refugees returned to Artsakh on December 18 accompanied by the Russian peacekeepers and military police who had left their homes earlier because of the war, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Defense Ministry of Russia.

''A total of 41 thousand and 275 people have returned to Artsakh'', the Ministry said.





