Over 41 thousand refugees return to Artsakh
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. 457 refugees returned to Artsakh on December 18 accompanied by the Russian peacekeepers and military police who had left their homes earlier because of the war, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Defense Ministry of Russia.
''A total of 41 thousand and 275 people have returned to Artsakh'', the Ministry said.
- 20:04 Over 41 thousand refugees return to Artsakh
- 19:53 Armenian Defense Minister visits new military positions in south-eastern direction
- 19:18 Director of Russia’s FSB meets with Aliyev, discusses NK conflict settlement
- 18:48 Artsakh denies fake Azerbaijani news of taking 62 Armenian soldiers hostage
- 18:22 President Armen Sarkissian meets with Head of ''Prosperous Armenia'' Party Gagik Tsarukyan
- 17:31 Portugal’s President ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA
- 17:23 Pashinyan to visit Syunik Province
- 17:22 Armenia’s eastern border with Azerbaijan in Syunik province to be guarded jointly with Russia troops
- 17:15 Asian Stocks - 18-12-20
- 17:15 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-12-20
- 16:31 Armenian embassies to open condolence book during mourning period
- 15:54 Nagorno Karabakh war increased risk of terrorism spread, says Putin
- 14:24 Faster Internet and 191 TV Channels to All Ucom Fixed Service Subscribers
- 13:27 Russia delivers 80 tons of humanitarian aid to Artsakh
- 13:09 Security Council Secretary summoned by parliament majority
- 12:38 New Year with a new iPhone: IDBank and Idram draw lots
- 12:20 Bodies of 35 servicemen, 1 civilian found in Karabakh
- 12:14 Belgium’s Chamber of Representatives condemns Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh
- 11:32 Russia’s Federal Security Service Director visits Armenia
- 10:55 COVID-19: Armenia reports 861 new cases, 1223 recoveries in one day
- 10:12 EU stands ready to assume a role in shaping durable settlement to Nagorno Karabakh conflict
- 09:54 Road condition
- 09:37 Marking 102nd anniversary of founding, ARMENPRESS eyes modernization and diversification
- 09:28 European Stocks - 17-12-20
- 09:27 US stocks up - 17-12-20
12:35, 12.12.2020
Viewed 5684 times ‘Nobody stood next to first Christian nation because all we have is history and culture’ – Cher
16:47, 12.12.2020
Viewed 3607 times Baku wins intelligence war thanks to Israeli contracts
19:48, 12.12.2020
Viewed 2933 times Azerbaijani attack should receive response from Russian peacekeepers - Armenian PM’s spox
18:48, 12.12.2020
Viewed 2598 times Azerbaijan resumes attacks in direction of two settlements of Artsakh
09:10, 12.16.2020
Viewed 2513 times ‘We are losing security’ – alarms Mayor of Kapan, now only 1km away from Azeri territory