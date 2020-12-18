Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 December

Armenian embassies to open condolence book during mourning period

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Condolence books for the victims of the Artsakh war will be opened in all Armenian embassies abroad during the three day-mourning period, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said they will accept condolences online at [email protected]

A three-day mourning period is declared in Armenia and Artsakh from December 19 in memory of the Artsakh war victims.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





