Armenian embassies to open condolence book during mourning period
16:31, 18 December, 2020
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Condolence books for the victims of the Artsakh war will be opened in all Armenian embassies abroad during the three day-mourning period, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said they will accept condolences online at [email protected]
A three-day mourning period is declared in Armenia and Artsakh from December 19 in memory of the Artsakh war victims.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
