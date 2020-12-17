Russia to send more peacekeepers to Karabakh if both sides give consent, says Putin

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President Vladimir Putin says it is possible that Russia increases the number of its peacekeeping troops in Nagorno Karabakh, but only if Armenia and Azerbaijan both give consent.

“Regarding the increase of the number of peacekeepers of the humanitarian mission contingent, it is possible, but only by an agreement with all parties, including with Azerbaijan, because we’d discussed from the beginning the number of our peacekeepers and it is agreed upon,” Putin said during a press conference.

Putin said Russia would increase the number of its peacekeepers if the sides express necessity to do so.

