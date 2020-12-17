Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 December

Putin’s annual news conference likely to last about 3-4 hours 

Putin’s annual news conference likely to last about 3-4 hours 

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual news conference is likely to last for about 3 to 4 hours, his press secretary, Dmitry Peskov said before the event on Thursday, reports TASS.

“We expect it to be between 3 and 4 hours”, Peskov said noting that the format of a video conference is more complex than live talk, so it is hard to predict how long the news conference could take.

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration