Bodies of 41 more troops found in Fizuli and Jabrayil sections – Artsakh State Emergency Service

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Bodies of 41 more Armenians servicemen have been found during the search operations in Fizuli and Jabrayil sections, the Artsakh State Emergency Service told Armenpress.

“So far, a total of 933 dead servicemen have been found. Today 5 search groups continue operations in three directions – Jabrayil, Fizuli and Hadrut. Families of missing servicemen and persons who are familiar with the location of military operations also participate in the search operations”, representative of the Artsakh State Emergency Service Hunan Tadevosyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan