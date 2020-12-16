MoD confirms footage of evacuating Armenian servicemen from besieged villages of Artsakh as real

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, YEREVAN. A footage has gone viral in the recent hours showing the evacuation of a group of Armenian servicemen from Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd besieged villages of Artsakh. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, the footage is real.

‘’The operation was carried out by the active efforts of the Russian peacekeepers in the Republic of Artsakh and under the direct mediation of the commander of the peacekeeping unit Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov’’, reads the statement.