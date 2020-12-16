Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 December

Russia makes all efforts for peace in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, YEREVAN. The Russian Federation is doing everything possible to establish peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the MFA Russia Maria Zakharova said.

"Russia is doing everything possible to establish peace in the region. We assume that the parties to the conflict are also interested in that goal," Zakharova said.





