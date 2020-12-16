Russia makes all efforts for peace in Nagorno Karabakh
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, YEREVAN. The Russian Federation is doing everything possible to establish peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the MFA Russia Maria Zakharova said.
"Russia is doing everything possible to establish peace in the region. We assume that the parties to the conflict are also interested in that goal," Zakharova said.
- 20:16 MoD confirms footage of evacuating Armenian servicemen from besieged villages of Artsakh as real
- 19:50 Fatherland Salvation Movement declares pan-Armenian strike on December 22
- 19:15 Russia makes all efforts for peace in Nagorno Karabakh
- 18:32 There are suspicions that Azerbaijan does not provide the real number of Armenian POWs – FM
- 18:07 Lori Governor submits resignation letter
- 17:48 Exchange process of POWs between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues – Russian foreign ministry
- 17:37 Armenian Deputy PM to visit Russia
- 17:32 Montpellier City Council adopts resolution calling on France to recognize Artsakh
- 17:26 Protesters demanding Pashinyan’s resignation again rally in Yerevan
- 17:21 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-12-20
- 17:20 Asian Stocks - 16-12-20
- 17:00 ‘Snap elections cannot be held only by my will and decision’, Armenian PM says
- 16:37 Azeris besiege Russian peacekeepers in two villages of Artsakh, says Armenian PM
- 15:58 President Sarkissian meets with opposition Bright Armenia faction head Edmon Marukyan
- 15:55 Pashinyan’s father dies aged 80
- 15:50 Artsakh serviceman shot dead in unknown circumstances
- 15:42 Attack on Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch
- 15:10 President of Artsakh reveals conditions for resignation
- 14:45 Azerbaijan continues provocative behavior: Artsakh President on neutralizing security challenges
- 14:42 Artsakh president quits ruling party
- 14:33 Armenia Ombudsman submits new data spread on internet on captives to ICRC
- 14:27 Court of Appeals revokes arrest warrant for ex-ambassador to Vatican Mikayel Minasyan
- 14:14 President Harutyunyan says Artsakh and Russian troops thwart many Azeri provocations amid new POWs
- 13:52 60-man military unit “highly likely” taken captive by Azerbaijan, says Artsakh Ombudsman
- 13:49 Search operations for bodies of killed servicemen continue in Fizuli and Jabrayil
12:35, 12.12.2020
Viewed 5123 times ‘Nobody stood next to first Christian nation because all we have is history and culture’ – Cher
20:49, 12.10.2020
Viewed 4499 times PM's spokesperson comments on announcements of Aliyev and Erdoğan
16:47, 12.12.2020
Viewed 3273 times Baku wins intelligence war thanks to Israeli contracts
19:48, 12.12.2020
Viewed 2851 times Azerbaijani attack should receive response from Russian peacekeepers - Armenian PM’s spox
18:48, 12.12.2020
Viewed 2509 times Azerbaijan resumes attacks in direction of two settlements of Artsakh