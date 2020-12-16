Exchange process of POWs between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues – Russian foreign ministry

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The process of exchange of prisoners of war between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, reports RIA Novosti.

She stated that in accordance with the November 9 statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, an exchange of prisoners of war took place with “all for all” principle. Zakharova added that this was preceded by a major preparation works which were carried out with the participation of the Russian peacekeepers and the representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“From my part I can only add that the exchange process of prisoners of war continues”, the Russian MFA spokesperson said.

On December 14 an exchange of POWs took place by the mediation of the Russian peacekeepers. 44 Armenian POWs have returned from the Azerbaijani captivity.

