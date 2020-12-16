President of Artsakh reveals conditions for resignation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says he is ready to resign as soon as the country will be ready to duly overcome the difficulties of presidential and parliamentary elections in terms of domestic and external conditions and constitutional regulations.

In an address to the nation on December 16, he added that in the next few days he will approve a new Cabinet’s structure and composition.

He said that all presidential decrees and Cabinet decisions related to the country’s defense and security will be adopted only at the consent of the Security Council.

