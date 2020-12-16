Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 December

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh deliver humanitarian aid to Martakert town

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh have delivered humanitarian aid packages, including food and first aid items, to the town of Martakert, the Russian defense ministry reports.

Food and essentials were handed over to the residents of Nagorno Karabakh who have returned back home. More than 100 families received humanitarian aid.

The medical units of the Russian defense ministry continue providing care to the residents of Stepanakert and Martakert.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





