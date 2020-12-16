Artsakh military “loses contact” with entire personnel of several positions in two villages

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh announced in a statement that in the evening of December 15, in unknown circumstances, it lost contact with the military personnel of several combat positions of the Defense Army deployed in the direction of the Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages of Hadrut.

“Search operations continued during the entire night and today morning. With the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, active steps are carried out to determine the likelihood of the Armenian servicemen’s capture for launching necessary actions in the event of confirmation,” the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said. It said they would provide regular updates on the search operations.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan