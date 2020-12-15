Speaker Mirzoyan, Christian-Democratic Party head discuss ongoing developments in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met today with President of the Christian-Democratic Party of Armenia Levon Shirinyan, the Speaker said on Facebook.

“We have exchanged views on the ongoing and upcoming steps for overcoming the current situation. We have also touched upon the return of the Armenian prisoners of war, the latest events in Artsakh and the ongoing domestic political developments in Armenia.

Mr. Shirinyan put a focus on the problems existing in the judiciary and the necessity of reforms for solving them.

Consultations with the representatives of various political forces will continue”, the Speaker said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan