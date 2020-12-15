More POWs to be exchanged in few days, lawmaker says

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. A second exchange of POWs between Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place in the next few days, according to the ruling My Step bloc lawmaker Nazeli Baghdasaryan.

“It’s a matter of days,” she said in parliament after the ruling bloc met with the Prime Minister.

“It’s about the number of captives which Azerbaijan has confirmed officially, but we have doubts that there could be more captives than that number,” she said.

On December 14, the Russian peacekeepers mediated a POW swap which repatriated 44 Armenian captives.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan