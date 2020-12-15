Governor of Armenia’s Lori province to resign
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Armenia’s Lori province Andrei Ghukasyan will resign.
“Yes, I made a decision, I will resign tomorrow”, the Governor told Armenpress.
Andrei Ghukasyan has been serving as Governor of Lori province since October 2018.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 16:51 Repatriated POWs questioned by Armenian detectives probing Azeri war of aggression
- 16:49 Governor of Armenia’s Lori province to resign
- 16:42 Artsakh intelligence agency warns citizens on Azerbaijani disinformation attempts
- 15:56 Low economic activity and weak domestic demand will be maintained in fourth quarter, CBA says
- 15:55 Ruling bloc summons PM and Justice Minister for closed meeting
- 15:46 Posthumous Medal of Combat Service bestowed upon Artsakh war soldiers
- 15:29 President of Artsakh to address video message
- 15:14 France to continue providing humanitarian aid to Artsakh
- 14:54 Armenian President meets with ARF leadership
- 14:48 Pashinyan meets with family members of POWs
- 13:29 Original version of OSCE MG statement was amended with calls on reducing inflammatory rhetoric
- 13:11 Armenian deputy minister to depart for Moscow to discuss further activity of South Caucasus Railway
- 13:08 Armenian cenbank to carry out forex transactions to ensure stability
- 12:44 Russia records 26,689 new daily coronavirus cases
- 12:21 Families of missing troops demand answers from top brass
- 12:18 Armenia continues presenting demands at ECHR over protection of rights of POWs
- 12:08 Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 1.0 percentage point
- 11:36 Hayastan All-Armenian Fund expresses gratitude to all donors for support to homeland
- 11:19 COVID-19: Armenia reports 438 new cases, 1486 recoveries in one day
- 10:27 Nearly 40,000 people returned to Nagorno Karabakh – Russian defense ministry
- 10:11 44 Armenian, 12 Azerbaijani POWs repatriated
- 09:34 From Army to IT Industry: Soldiers who participated in war to acquire skills in technology field
- 09:30 Road condition
- 08:58 European Stocks - 14-12-20
- 08:57 US stocks - 14-12-20
12:35, 12.12.2020
Viewed 4658 times ‘Nobody stood next to first Christian nation because all we have is history and culture’ – Cher
20:49, 12.10.2020
Viewed 4369 times PM's spokesperson comments on announcements of Aliyev and Erdoğan
16:47, 12.12.2020
Viewed 2968 times Baku wins intelligence war thanks to Israeli contracts
19:48, 12.12.2020
Viewed 2768 times Azerbaijani attack should receive response from Russian peacekeepers - Armenian PM’s spox
18:48, 12.12.2020
Viewed 2417 times Azerbaijan resumes attacks in direction of two settlements of Artsakh