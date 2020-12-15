Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 December

Governor of Armenia’s Lori province to resign

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Armenia’s Lori province Andrei Ghukasyan will resign.

“Yes, I made a decision, I will resign tomorrow”, the Governor told Armenpress.

Andrei Ghukasyan has been serving as Governor of Lori province since October 2018.

