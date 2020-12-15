Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 December

Pashinyan meets with family members of POWs

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with family members of servicemen and civilians who have been captured by Azerbaijan during the recent Artsakh war, PM’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said on Facebook.

“The Prime Minister touched upon the works relating to the exchange of the captives and their return process”, the spokesperson said.

On December 14, 44 Armenian prisoners of war have been transported to Armenia from Azerbaijan under the mediation of the Russian peacekeepers.

