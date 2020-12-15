Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 1.0 percentage point

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. During today’s session the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to raise the refinancing rate by 1.0 percentage point, setting it at 5.25%, the CBA told Armenpress.

The Lombard repo rate provided by the CBA is 6.75%.

The rate of funds attracted from banks by the CBA is 3.75%.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan