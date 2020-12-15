Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 1.0 percentage point
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. During today’s session the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to raise the refinancing rate by 1.0 percentage point, setting it at 5.25%, the CBA told Armenpress.
The Lombard repo rate provided by the CBA is 6.75%.
The rate of funds attracted from banks by the CBA is 3.75%.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 12:44 Russia records 26,689 new daily coronavirus cases
- 12:21 Families of missing troops demand answers from top brass
- 12:18 Armenia continues presenting demands at ECHR over protection of rights of POWs
- 12:08 Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 1.0 percentage point
- 11:36 Hayastan All-Armenian Fund expresses gratitude to all donors for support to homeland
- 11:19 COVID-19: Armenia reports 438 new cases, 1486 recoveries in one day
- 10:27 Nearly 40,000 people returned to Nagorno Karabakh – Russian defense ministry
- 10:11 44 Armenian, 12 Azerbaijani POWs repatriated
- 09:34 From Army to IT Industry: Soldiers who participated in war to acquire skills in technology field
- 09:30 Road condition
- 08:58 European Stocks - 14-12-20
- 08:57 US stocks - 14-12-20
- 08:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-12-20
- 08:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 14-12-20
- 08:55 Oil Prices Up - 14-12-20
- 00:15 OSCE MG Co-chairs reaffirm commitment for fostering regional peace, stability and prosperity
- 12.14-23:01 Aircraft transporting Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan lands in Yerevan
- 12.14-19:58 There is still no information about Armenian servicemen besieged in Atsakh’s Hin Tagher, Khtsaberd
- 12.14-19:46 Minsk Group Co-chairs, international community should condemn Azerbaijan provocations – MFA Artsakh
- 12.14-17:39 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-12-20
- 12.14-17:39 Asian Stocks - 14-12-20
- 12.14-17:21 Opposition demanding PM’s resignation starts “March of Dignity” in Yerevan
- 12.14-17:02 Armenian PM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
- 12.14-16:40 “Border adjustment” carried out near Jermuk, mayor comments on reports of Azeri troops amassing
- 12.14-16:35 Wounded servicemen to receive rehabilitation treatment with state-of-the-art equipment
12:35, 12.12.2020
Viewed 4580 times ‘Nobody stood next to first Christian nation because all we have is history and culture’ – Cher
20:49, 12.10.2020
Viewed 4358 times PM's spokesperson comments on announcements of Aliyev and Erdoğan
16:47, 12.12.2020
Viewed 2928 times Baku wins intelligence war thanks to Israeli contracts
19:48, 12.12.2020
Viewed 2754 times Azerbaijani attack should receive response from Russian peacekeepers - Armenian PM’s spox
18:48, 12.12.2020
Viewed 2402 times Azerbaijan resumes attacks in direction of two settlements of Artsakh