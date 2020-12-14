There is still no information about Armenian servicemen besieged in Atsakh’s  Hin Tagher, Khtsaberd

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. 9 reservist soldiers of the Defense Army of Artsakh have appeared in blockade by Azerbaijani forces as a result of the resumption of the military operations in Atsakh’s Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages, former MP of Artsakh Hayk Khanumyan told ARMENPRESS, adding that the last time they established contact with them they were informed that one of them is injured.

‘’The command staff of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh will clarify their status today whether they have been taken hostage of not. They have started making efforts in that direction. We will inform if we have any new information’’, Khanumyan said.