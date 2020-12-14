Armenian PM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on December 14 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Stéphane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, Charge d'Affaires of the Russian Federation in Armenia Aleksey Sinegubov, and Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Pashinyan attached importance to the visit of the Co-Chairs to the region following the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno Karabakh. He highlighted the necessity of resumption of negotiations under the Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format for the comprehensive settlement of the NK conflict. As a priority the Armenian PM stressed the need for clarification of the status of Artsakh, taking into account the importance of the principle of the exercise of the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination, the de-occupation of the territories of Artsakh captured by Azerbaijan, the creation of conditions for the safe return of Artsakh-Armenians to their settlements, as well as the preservation of religious and cultural heritage.

Pashinyan also condemned Azerbaijan’s violation of the commitments assumed by the November 9 trilateral statement, which was demonstrated by provocative actions in the line of contact with Artsakh on December 11 and 12.

During the meeting issues relating to the post-war situation, the resumption of the negotiation process, the restoration of the rights of Artsakh-Armenians and their security were discussed.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan