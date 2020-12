Artsakh military denies rumors on Turkish Bayraktar UAV airspace breach

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The military of the Republic of Artsakh is denying media reports alleging that a Turkish Bayraktar UAV has breached the Artsakh airspace.

“Nothing happened inside the borders of Artsakh, meaning inside the line where our troops are deployed,” the Artsakh defense ministry spokesperson Suren Sarumyan told ARMENPRESS.

