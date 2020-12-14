COVID-19: Armenia reports 357 new cases, 797 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. 357 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 148,682, the ministry of healthcare said today.

797 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 125,966.

1373 tests were conducted in the past one day.

17 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2503.

The number of active cases is 19,595.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 618 (1 new such case).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan