Russian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss implementation of NK statement over phone

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone talk to discuss the implementation of a trilateral statement on Nagorno Karabakh, TASS reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The sides discussed the essential issues of the international and bilateral agenda, including the practical tasks of implementing the statement by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on the Nagorno Karabakh settlement”, the ministry said in a statement, following the results of the foreign ministers’ phone talk.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh starting from November 10.