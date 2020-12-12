Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 December

President Sarkissian meets with Vazgen Manukyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Vazgen Manukyan, opposition forces’ united candidate for the prime minister, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Armen Sarkissian and Vazgen Manukyan discussed the current situation in Armenia.

