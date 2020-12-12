President Sarkissian meets with Vazgen Manukyan
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Vazgen Manukyan, opposition forces’ united candidate for the prime minister, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Armen Sarkissian and Vazgen Manukyan discussed the current situation in Armenia.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
