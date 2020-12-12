Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 December

US Senate approves bill on applying sanctions against Turkey

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The US Senate has approved a defense spending bill, paving the way for imposing CAATSA sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, Axios reports.

The bill was approved with majority of votes, however, US President Donald Trump has a right to veto it.

The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, CAATSA, is a United States federal law that imposed sanctions on Iran, North Korea, and Russia. 

