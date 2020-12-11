Anti-Pashinyan protests resume in Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Protesters calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are again rallying in different parts of Yerevan.

One group had gathered at the Sayat Nova-Charents intersection, where ARF official Gegham Manukyan was leading the crowd. They began disrupting traffic and police intervened. Manukyan was detained. Protesters resumed marching down Sayat Nova Street. Similar demonstrations, described as “civil disobedience” campaigns are underway elsewhere in Yerevan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan