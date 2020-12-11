President Sarkissian meets with Speaker of Parliament Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited today the Parliament where he met with Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian has once again wished good health to the Parliament Speaker, strongly condemning the recent assault against him and considering any act of violence impermissible.

Armen Sarkissian expressed confidence that high responsibility and restraint should be at the top priority during these difficult times, intolerance, calls for violence should be ruled out.

At the meeting President Sarkissian and Speaker Mirzoyan exchanged views on the current situation in the country, talked about the possible ways of solving it.

