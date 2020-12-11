Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 December

Artsakh Defense Army soldier dies in car crash on Yerevan-Goris highway

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Servicemen of the Defense Army of Artsakh Vrezh Martirosyan, born in 2001, has died in a car crash on Yerevan-Goris highway on December 9, at around 20:40, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

In a statement the defense ministry of Artsakh offered condolences to the family of the servicemen.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 





