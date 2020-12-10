Russia confirms nearly 28,000 new daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 27,927 in the past day, pushing the total case tally to 2,569,126, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

A day earlier 26,190 COVID-19 cases were reported.

According to TASS estimates, over the past seven days more than 18.8 cases of infection per 100,000 citizens have been registered in Russia on average.

The coronavirus recoveries grew by 25,877 in the past 24 hours, making 2,033,669 overall, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to the crisis center, recoveries account for 79.2% of the total number of infections.

In particular, another 1,918 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 830 in the Moscow Region, 624 in the Arkhangelsk Region, 571 in the Voronezh Region and 520 in the Leningrad Region.

Russia has documented 562 deaths from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, compared to 559 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Thursday. The overall COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 45,280.

Of these, 79 deaths from COVID-19 have been documented in St. Petersburg, 74 in Moscow, 32 in the Moscow Region, 26 in the Rostov Region, 20 in the Irkutsk Region and 19 in the Perm Region over the past 24 hours.

The preliminary lethality rate reaches 1.76%, the crisis center stated.