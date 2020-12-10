Strengthening Artsakh’s ties with outside world: what to expect from possible re-opening of airport?

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The resumption of operation of the Stepanakert airport is one of the most important components of unblocking communications. Advisor to the President of the Artsakh Republic David Babayan told Armenpress.

“It is planned to open the airport in the near future. There is an agreement, the rest is technical issues, the peacekeeping forces will do it all,” David Babayan said. When asked whether preparatory work is being carried out at the Stepanakert airport at this stage, David Babayan said that they are underway, the process has begun. The advisor to the Artsakh President stressed that the opening of the airport is important both in the military-political and socio-economic terms.

“The military-political significance is that the airport will also serve the peacekeeping mission. As for the socio-economic impact, an opportunity will be created for the development and strengthening of Artsakh's ties with the outside world. “From all points of view, it is good for the airport to work,” said David Babayan.

According to political scientist Garik Keryan, the opening of the Stepanakert airport is clearly a compulsion from the Russian side. Transportation, which runs [from Russia, -transl.] by air to Yerevan and then overland to Artsakh, can in no way satisfy the Russian side, which, in fact, has concentrated a large number of military forces in Artsakh.

“To service them in the future, we will need new cargo transportation, efficient transport links. I think that the process of opening Stepanakert was started by Russia, which has the power resources and leverage for this, of course, primarily based on its geopolitical goals since transport links with their own armed forces must be provided. I have no doubt that Russia will operate the airport,”said Garik Keryan.

According to the political scientist, whether the airport will work only for the transportation of goods of the Russian armed forces stationed in Artsakh will depend on the actions of the Armenian side. According to him, the relevant circles should work with the Russian side, and this should be done carefully not to cause a negative reaction. “If we manage to agree with the Russian side that there would be regular flights from Yerevan to Stepanakert for both civil and freight traffic, it would be great. The opening of the Stepanakert airport is of great importance. At one time, a lot of work was done to build an airport that meets modern standards. The project was not commissioned due to the veto imposed by Azerbaijan. Although the war ended with our defeat, but Artsakh, albeit with a small territory, retained the subjectivity of an unrecognized state. In the November 9 statement, there is an important point that all transport routes should be opened. In this regard, the airport is probably included in this list,” the political scientist added.

In early December, information appeared about the resumption of the operation of the Stepanakert airport which was built in 1974. The main flights were to Yerevan and Baku. During the Karabakh conflict in the early 1990s, the airport was used for military purposes. Since then, it has not been exploited. After reconstruction in 2011, the airport was ready for operation, but Baku warned that it would not accept it.

Interview by Anna Gziryan