Pashinyan appoints new deputy minister of health
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Gevorg Simonyan has been appointed deputy minister of healthcare of Armenia.
The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
According to the PM’s another decision, Shavarsh Grigoryan has been relieved from the position of deputy minister of healthcare.
Edited and Translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
