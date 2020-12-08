Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 December

President Sarkissian holds meeting with Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

“The situation in the country was discussed”, the presidency said in a news release.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





