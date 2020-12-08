Protesters disrupt Yerevan subway traffic

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Protesters carrying out civil disobediences in Yerevan demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Pashinyan have blocked the city subway.

Spokesperson for the Yerevan metro Tatev Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS that demonstrators are holding a civil disobedience campaign at the Gorcaranayin station and therefore the entire traffic of the subway is disrupted.

“The metro is now closed. We will issue updated information as soon as the work restores,” Khachatryan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan