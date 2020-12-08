Protesters rallying against Pashinyan block streets in Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Protesters calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are blocking streets in different parts of Yerevan. Police officers are attempting to restore traffic.

Protesters have blocked the Myasnikyan Avenue with a heavy truck.

ARF official Gegham Manukyan, who was demonstrating with the protesters on Mashtots Avenue, was detained by police.

Demonstrations are ongoing in many parts of the city.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan